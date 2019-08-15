Anambra: Police arrest four suspected cult sponsors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested four persons allegedly sponsoring various cult activities in Awka, the state capital.

The four arrested suspects are Prince Collin Ozojiofor, Okechukwu Nwaneke, Nwankwo Chukwuma ‘m’ and, Ozor Emeka Agwumadu alias Baby Awka,. They were arrested in Umukwa village areas of Awka.

Confirming the arrest, the Anambra State Police spokesperson, SP Haruna Muhammed said

the Command puff-adder operatives led by the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang, on Tuesday in Umukwa village areas of Awka, arrested the four suspected sponsors and members of Black axe and Vikings confraternities .

He said that on Tuesday, at about 4:20pm police launched a manhunt of the hoodlums at Dike park , Awka and arrested the four suspects.

According to him, efforts are being made to arrest other fleeing gang members involved in the killings, after which they would be charged to court.

