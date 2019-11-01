Anambra PDP Congratulates Ekwunife, Ofumelu over victories at Court of Appeal

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Sen Uche Ekwunife, the senator representing Anambra Central district at the senate and Hon Vincent Ofumelu honourable member representing Oyi/Ayamelu at the Federal House of Representatives for emerging victorious at the Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement released and signed by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu and made available to Daily Trust on Friday in Awka, Anambra state capital.

According to Nwangwu, the victories of the duo was a clear confirmation that the two PDP law makers were properly elected in duly conducted elections.

The PDP , while congratulating Sen Ekwunife and Hon Ofumelu rejoiced with their constituents for having persons who are capable of giving them quality, responsible and responsive representation at the National Assembly.

“PDP rejoice with the people of Anambra Central senatorial zone and the people of Oyi/Ayamelu Federal Constituency over the victory at the appeal court. You have spoken with your votes during the elections and we are happy that the mandate you freely gave your daughter and son respectfully were upheld by the court of appeal.”he said.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu dismissed the appeals filed by Sir Victor Umeh and Ekene Enefe both of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA challenging the victories of Sen Uche Ekwunife and Vincent Ofumelu of the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Umeh had earlier approached the Election Petitions Tribunal in Awka praying for the nullification of the said election on the grounds of irregularities which the lower tribunal dismissed, prompting him to approach the court of appeal.

The judgement which lasted for forty minutes had in attendance a large crowd of the supporters of both Ekwunife and Umeh with strong security formations.

Justice Ignatius Igwe Agube while delivering the Judgment signed by two other Justices, dismissed the Appeal filed by Chief Victor Umeh and his party, APGA for lacking in merit.

While agreeing with the judgment of the Tribunal delivered on the 9th of September, 2019, Justice Agube stated that the Appellant, while challenging the nomination of Senator Uche Ekwunife as the Candidate of PDP wrongly relied on Section 285 (13) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

