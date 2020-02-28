Anambra NYSC treats 456 people, distribute 80 net to rural dwellers

ADVERTISEMENT

National Youths Service Corps NYSC, members, in Anambra state have treated over 456 people during the flag-off of its 2020 free medical outreach for rural dwellers.

At the launch of the programme, which was held at the Community Secondary School Omuoba-Anam in Anambra East Local Government Area the State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Kehinde Aremu, said that the Initiative was designed to deliver healthcare services to the poor and vulnerable.

He said, the scheme was mobilising corps members to provide healthcare services to their host communities.

According to him, the medical intervention programme would move across the 21 local government areas of the state.

He appealed to the benefiting communities to cooperate with the corps members by availing themselves of the free medical services.

The Transition Committee Chairman, Anambra East Council Area, Hon. Obi Nweke thanked the scheme for the good gesture which he said would reduce the suffering rural dwellers undergo to access healthcare services.

The beneficiaries of the free medical outreach were majorly farmers and fisher men.

Also more than 80 mosquito nets distributed to pregnant women, nursing mothers, under-five children and the elderly during the occassion.

