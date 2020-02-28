  1. Home
  Anambra NYSC treats 456 people, distribute 80 net to rural dwellers
Anambra NYSC treats 456 people, distribute 80 net to rural dwellers

National Youths Service Corps NYSC, members, in Anambra state have  treated over 456 people  during  the flag-off of  its 2020  free medical outreach for rural dwellers.

At the launch of the programme, which was held at the Community Secondary School Omuoba-Anam in Anambra East Local Government Area the State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Kehinde Aremu, said  that the Initiative was designed to deliver  healthcare services to the poor and vulnerable.

He said, the  scheme was  mobilising corps members to provide healthcare services to their host communities.

According to him, the medical intervention programme would move across the 21 local government areas of the state.

He appealed to the benefiting communities to cooperate with the corps members by availing themselves of  the free medical services.

The  Transition Committee Chairman, Anambra East Council Area, Hon. Obi Nweke thanked the scheme for the good gesture which he said would reduce the suffering rural dwellers undergo to access   healthcare services.

The beneficiaries of the free medical outreach  were majorly farmers and fisher men.

Also more than  80 mosquito nets distributed to  pregnant women, nursing mothers, under-five children and the elderly during the occassion.

