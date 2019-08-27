Anambra: NYSC director urges corps members to embrace skill acquisitions

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Department (SAED) of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Abuja, Mr Hilary Nasamu, has urged the 2019 Batch ‘B’ stream II corps members deployed to Anambra state to embrace the SAED programmes.

He gave the advice recently through the State NYSC coordinator, Mr Kehinde Aremu, at the opening ceremony of SAED activities at the Umunya scheme temporary orientation camp.

According to him, lack of practical skills has contributed much to unemployment in Nigeria.

The Director stated that identifying and advancing skills and business ideas could enhance self reliance among the corps members and make them employers of labour afterwards.

“Participating in this programme is a rare privilege for you to give your positive attributes full expression in order to blossom and find fulfilment”.

“I am confident that with the attainment of these attributes, through constructive engagement, you would sooner than later be a CEO and a wealth creator rather than a pensive, disillusioned and frustrated youth roaming the streets of major cities of this country looking for elusive jobs. Grab this golden opportunity”, he said.

Nasamu also described the call to National Youth Service as a time of hope and new possibilities, stressing that 12 business skills are available to the corps members.

