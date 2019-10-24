NDLEA nabs 17-year-old ‘illicit drug supplier’

ADVERTISEMENT

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, Anambra state command has arrested 17-year-old suspected supplier of illicit drugs.

The suspect whose name was not given, was arrested with 415 grams of cannabis sativa popularly called Indian hemp in Awka, the state capital.

The agency arrested the suspect during a raid in a popular inn at Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

The Agency also warned all forms of drug peddlers in Anambra State to desist from the act or get ready to face the full wrath of the Law.

The State Commander of the Agency, Mr Sule Momodu, gave the warning while speaking to newsmen after the men of the Agency conducted raids in some hide outs in Awka and environs, on Thursday.

Recalled last week Thursday, the NDLEA busted into a methaphythamine laboratory at Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the State where a five million naira worth of the substance was discovered.

The NDLEA boss noted the support of the Anambra State Government, saying the governor has boost their morale to go after suspected drug criminals in the State.

According to Momudu, the agency is ever ready to arrest and prosecute those who engage in any form of illicit drug peddling and abuse while calling on members of the public to collaborate with the agency to see to the total elimination of drug abuse in the society.

