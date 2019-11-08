Anambra NDLEA arrests wanted drug dealer, secures six convictions

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra State Command of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one of the most wanted drugs peddlers in Anambra state, Ekele Okoye alias ‘Ezenwamadu.

The state NDLEA Commander, Mr. Sule Momodu who made the revelation on Friday while briefing journalist on the activities of agency in the last October, said agency had secured six convictions.

He said 24 suspected drugs dealers had been arrested in the state.

Drugs found with the suspects include, 42.739Kg of cannabis sativa,0.0011Kg of heroin and 0.0747Kg of methamphetamine.

He said those convicted for drugs related issues were Ifeanyi Awo, two years, Okosi junior Emenike, two years, Kingsley Anya, two years, Okechukwu Emmanuel, two years, Chizuo Igboekweze, five years all for dealing in cannabis sativa and Jabiru Abdullahi sentenced for five years, for being in possession of drugs like Exol 5,Tramdol, and Diazapam .

According to the NDLEA state Commander, with the arrest and convictions, the level of drugs consumption would drastically reduce in the state.

“There are three Drug dealers in Awka,we know them, one is death and we have arrested one and we will go after the remaining person” he said.

He however, expressed disappointment over the public attitude towards the arrest of drugs dealers.

According to him, some the people help the suspects to escape arrest, saying that they can only be crime free society if drugs consumption are reduced.

He also urged the public to co-operate with agency to fight the menace of drugs in the society.

