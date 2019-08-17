Anambra: Market leader denies financing cult activities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, Eke Awka Market, Chief Emeka Agummadu, has denied the allegation trending in the media that he was financing cult activities in Awka, Anambra State capital.

On Wednesday, the Anambra State Police command, in a statement, stated that it had arrested Agummadu, a.k.a ‘Baby Awka” for allegedly sponsoring cult activities in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while addressing journalists in Awka yesterday, Agummadu denied the allegation that he was a financier of cult activities in Awka and environs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agummadu described the allegation as false, unfounded and aimed at tarnishing his image.

He stated that he was not a cultist and had not been sponsoring cult killings or any related crimes in Awka as claimed by the police.

He called on the Nigeria Police to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Chief Agummadu, who condemned cultism in its entirety, called on those who indulge in cultism to denounce it and engage in a legitimate means of livelihood in order to be useful to themselves and the society.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App