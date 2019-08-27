Anambra man, 30, flees after stabbing own mother to death

ADVERTISEMENT

A 30-year-old man, Nwabueze Anaka, is reported to have stabbed his mother to death at Oraifite, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State before fleeing.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Haruna Muhammed in a statement said, “There was a report at Oraifite Division today 27/8/2019 at about 12:00pm that same date at about 6:am,one Nwabueze Anaka ‘m’ aged about 30yrs of Umuakwali Oraifite allegedly stabbed his mother one Grace Anaka ‘f’ aged about 50 years with a dagger and took to flight.

Police detectives attached to the Division visited the scene, photographed and took the victim to the hospital where she was certified dead by the medical doctor after which corpse was deposited in a morgue.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be ascertained but the complainants alleged that the suspect might be mentally ill.

Police said the case is being investigated and efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing suspect in order to bring him to justice.

