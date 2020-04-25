Anambra lifts Covid-19 lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra state governor Willie Obiano has lifted restrictions of movement within the state.

The governor in a special broadcast on Covid-19 on Saturday evening to update Anambra people on the latest development on coronavirus, also ordered residents must wear face masks when leaving their homes.

But lockdown on boundaries remain intact, he said.

“Movement within Anambra State has now been reopened. The directive on the wearing of face masks remains fully in force. Nobody should step out of their homes without wearing a face mask,” he said.

Food markets, bars and restaurants are to reopen immediately, but owners must comply with the rules of social distancing, and provide handwashing points with soap and hand sanitisers at entry points.

Anambra has sent samples from 36 people suspected for coronavirus for testing, and all have returned negative.

“All in all, we have sent 68 tests out of which only one returned positive (and that was our Index Case). However, we are awaiting the result of just one sample at the moment,” he said.

“With these results, we are encouraged to do more together to ensure that our beloved state is safe for all of us. We are encouraged to work harder, to fight harder and to sacrifice even more to keep Anambra State free from Coronavirus.”

