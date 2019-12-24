Anambra int’l airport to be delivered in 15 months time says APGA national chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

National chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye has given hint that the Anambra state international airport,Imueri would be delivered in 15 months time.

Oye gave the assurance on Tuesday during an empowerment programme organised by majority leader of Anambra State House Assembly Hon. Nnamdi Okafor ,where over 500 people received various items in Awka, Anambra state.

The APGA national chairman said that the airport would be bigger than Lagos international airport by .8 kilometres.

According to him, the international airport would be 3.8 kilometres, bigger than Lagos airport which is 3 kilometres.

“We decided to add the. 8 killomtres to make it one of the best in the world. The tarmac will be better than Chicago airport in America” he said.

He further stated that by June next year,the state government would deliver 10, 000 conference seaters complex in Awka,the Anambra state capital.

According to him, the complex would have have all convinces necessary to enable Anambra people to relax, especially during festive period.

He also said that APGA lead government in the state has paid December by 15 and had also paid leave allowances to workers .

This, he said was in the spirit of the party cardinal principles to be people oriented government.

“The Anambra state government is doing well and that is the spirit of APGA. We have paid our workers’ salaries till date, while states like Abia state is owing workers 8 and half months salaries and Kogi state owing workers 14months, but Anambra state government has paid December 2019 salary to workers and their leaves allowances” he said.

