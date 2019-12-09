Breaking News
Anambra group in Canada urges probe of Oraifite killings

By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date

United Anambra State Association of Canada (UASAC) has called on the State Government to set up an independent panel of inquiry to find out the immediate and remote cause of Oraifite killings.

The group made the call through a press statement jointly signed by     its president Chief Chuks Ejikeme and the Public Relation Officer of     the association Mr. Ifeanyi Ilukwe that was made available to Daily     Trust in Awka Anambra state on Monday.

UASAC condemned the incident that took place at Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s     home, Ifite Oraifite where houses were burnt and people killed, including two police officers and civilians on December 2.

“People should not take laws into their hands and act based on   assumptions which would infringe on other  people’s  fundamental   rights,” it  said .

