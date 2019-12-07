Anambra govt warns residents against bush burning

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra state government has warned residents in the state against bush burning as harmattan sets in.

The state’s Commissioner for Utilities/Water Resources, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, gave the warning at the weekend during the official flag-off of the 2019 dry season farming in Awka.

He said people should be carefull as they celebrate Christmas and the New Year with the harmatan season at the corner.

The commissioner appealed to every household in the state to endeavour to have at least one fire exit in their houses.

He also warned them against padlocking burglary and iron doors while at home during this festive period in case of fire outbreak.

He advised the state fire service to properly equip and post its officers to the 21 local government areas of the state during this festive period to have a fire-free celebration.

According to him, the harmattan season has stepped in and there was need to take adequate measures to ensure that all the negative things associated with it were nipped in the bud.

He also warned residents and those returning for the Christmas and New Year celebration to keep their environment clean to prevent diseases and other unpredicted disasters.

