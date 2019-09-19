Anambra govt to channel water to residents in Onitsha, Awka

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra State government has assured of plans to channelclean water to residents in Onitsha and Awka towns,just as it expressed readiness to partnertraditional rulers to protect public utilities from vandals.

The State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engineer EmekaEzenwanne, spoke to Daily Trust in his office, Wednesday,during activities to commemorate the 2019 World Water Monitoring Day, said the state government was working assiduously toward alleviating the sufferings people undergo through to get water.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Very soon we will complete the water project in Onitsha and Awka, people will begin to have water as usual.The governor of the state chief Willie Obiano is passionate about the project,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The commissioner said government will use traditional rulers to checkmate those vandalising public property such as executed water projects, transformers, street lights and others.

“All Traditional Rulers across 179 communities of the state have agreed to assist the government to protect public properties under their domain, arrest hoodlums and their associates vandalising public projects,” he said.

He also stated that the state government, under Governor Obiano’s watch, would not relent in educating monarchs and their subjects on public safety, protection of government utilities in their domains as well as increased security, public awareness, among others.

He also disclosed that the state government has set up project monitoring committee to protect and checkmate the activities of public vandals, which he described as the major challenge to the state infrastructural development.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App