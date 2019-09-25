Anambra government warns PDP not to set state on fire

ADVERTISEMENT

… face governance, PDP responds

Anambra State Government has warned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state to stop its politics of bitterness and antagonism.

A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C.Don Adinuba on Tuesday, said the 2021 governorship race in Anambra State and the 2023 general election were still far away.

He said: “It is absolutely immoral and unfair to the people of Anambra State to start a campaign of demonization and annihilation now.

“Even if the elections were already around the corner, it will still be absolutely wrong to attempt to bring back the PDP style of politics, the politics of violence, kidnapping, mayhem and arson. Our state has since left Egypt, and nothing can make Ndi Anambra return to the years of the locusts.

“All Ndi Anambra are enjoined to play politics in the Anambra way, as Governor Willie Obiano calls it. This is the kind of politics of camaraderie, solidarity and love. It is the kind of politics which makes us see one another as our brother or sister, and not an enemy who should be summarily dealt with.”

According to Adinuba, Anambra State, since the November 17, 2017 gubernatorial election, has become a role model in Nigerian politics.

He assured that the government and people of Anambra State would do all within their power to maintain their status as Nigeria’s safest and most peaceful state.

“The next gubernatorial vote in Anambra State will take place in 2021 and the next round of general election will not hold until four years’ time. Yet, the Anambra State branch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has started the electioneering campaign for both the governorship and general elections in earnest.

“If the party had confined itself to development issues of the day, the people of Anambra State would not have been as alarmed as they are today. But it has rather been igniting and stoking all kinds of fire in a state most Nigerians regard as the most peaceful, the most stable and the most competitive in the whole country” he said.

Reacting to the allegations, the Anambra State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr.Nnamdi Nwangwu said he was not ready to react to All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA’s allegations because they had nothing to show.

He said APGA should think on how to improve the living condition of the people rather than being unnecessarily apprehensive.

“Nobody has flagged off campaign,” he stated.

