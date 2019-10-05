Anambra government arrests 250 illegal revenue collectors

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Mark Okoye, Anambra State Commissioner for Economic Planning, said that 250 illegal revenue collectors have been arrested and charged to court.

Okoye, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Awka on Friday, said government would ensure that justice was done to serve as deterrent to erring citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We implore the public to shun any act that goes against the developmental vision of the state as the government would not hesitate to lawfully deal with any defaulter,” Okoye said.

The commissioner said that the government, under the watch of Chief Willie Obiano, was committed to delivering democratic dividends to the people.

Okoye said the state government had presented a realistic budget to the state lawmakers for the year 2020 and assured the residents of better days ahead.

He urged all citizens to ensure they played their roles by paying their taxes, dues and levies to enable the government provide basic human amenities for their enjoyment. (NAN)

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App