Anambra flooding: Governors lodge, reps home cut off, 300 homes sacked

More than 300 families have been sacked by flood in six villages of Amawbia Community in Awka South Local Government area of Anambra State.

The flood coupled with erosion affecting the area has made the affected villages to be caught-off from its neighboring communities; Nise, Nibo, Umuokpu and Agukwu Nnri towns.

The erosion also have stopped school children who just resumed from going to schools.

In addition two children narrowly escaped being washed away by flood.

According to the Director Community Environmental Media Awareness (CEMA) Okey Maduforo, “the situation needs urgent attention by the state government before the entire community is sacked”.

Maduforo noted that “Amawbia People and its residents have spent well over N800 Million in the last seven years to fight environmental degradation without any assistance from government.”

“As it stands now, the community is closed to enjoying the same status with the Ekwulobia gully erosion as the area shares the same topography with other erosion ravaged communities in Anambra State” he stated.

Other affected areas by the erosion include; Union secondary school, Kabe College, May Rose Hotel as the link roads to those public facilities have become inaccessible by motorists and other road users in Adebebe village.

The erosion and flooding incident has cut-off road leading to the residence of the member representing Awka South II State constituency Chukwuma Okoye.

The lawmaker could not be reached as at the time of this report as he was said to been away for an official function.

School activities halted

When schools resumed, pupils and students could not return as vehicular movements were hindered and school children had to carry their boxes across the gullies.

Also farm land and buildings under construction along Adebebe-Nise road now hang on the cliff as the next heavy rain may sweep them into the Obibia River in the area.

Two children saved from being washed away in flood

Few weeks ago, two children were saved from being wash away by flood when water flushed them into the gully while they were coming back from the farm.

It took the timely intervention of workers at a building site to save the situation.

One of the children, 16-year-old Tochi Nwanna said “We were carrying fire wood on that day and the flood was too much and we did not know where to step on and suddenly my younger brother fell into the flood and when I tried to hold him, I did not know how I fell in also”.

“He was inside the flood and I was crying for help until some people working in that building came and helped us” she narrated.

The Government…

When contacted the duo of the Principal Secretary to the Anambra State Governor Willie Nwokoye, the Head of Service Barr. Harry Uduh, all from Amawbia Community directed reporters to the ministry of works. However the commissioner was said to have been away for official assignment.

Community dwellers reacts

The Chief Executive Officer of TICON shopping center, Chief Obiajulu Nwokoye said,“It is sad that my community which is housing the governor’s lodge is facing this type of problem. Just imagine what is going on here. This road takes you to Nise, Agulu, Agukwu Nri down to Nanka and Ekwulobia”.

“The road is gone and at every election from the days of the former governor, they will come and do one magic and claim to have flag-off the road only to abandon it after the election”.

“Even electric Power Supply is almost nonexistent. We only enjoy power supply once every week and that is from 2am to 4am weekly. With the types of rain fall this September, only God Almighty can save us from this menace”.

The former chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalist from Ezimezi village Amawbia, Chris Aghanya whose home town was ravaged by gully erosion said, “They have sent contractors to this place in 1998 known as KAMAG Construction Firm and what they have done leaves much to be desired.

“They work so far done has been swept away by flood and the concrete works are hanging and would soon give way”.

“The entire Amawbia is going down and this is a community where the governor stays as the governor’s lodge and one wonders if he has ever visited this town to know what we are facing”.

