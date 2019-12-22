Anambra: Firebreak destroys Head of Service Office

ADVERTISEMENT

A fire has destroyed parts of Anambra State Secretariat, Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

An eyewitness said that the fire outbreak affected the officer of a director in the head of service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the fire outbreak, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO SP Haruna Mohammed said that on the 21/12/2019 at about 9:pm, there was a fire outbreak at the State Secretariat Complex Amawbia, Awka South LGA affecting the office of a director in the office of the Head of service.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to him, following a distress call, Police patrol teams led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations DCP Abdulaziz Obansa rushed to the scene and alerted the fire service department who responded immediately and put off the fire.

He said cause of fire and value of property destroyed are to be ascertained.

The police image maker also said there was no loss of life in the fire incident.

He also said the state Commissioner of Police John Abang has ordered for an investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App