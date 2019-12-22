Breaking News
Navy arrests 24 suspects, seizes 1,831 bags of riceFG rejects religious freedom violation tag, says it feeds on discredited narrative
  1. Home
  2. Environment
  3. Anambra: Firebreak destroys Head of Service Office
ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra: Firebreak destroys Head of Service Office

By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date

A fire has destroyed parts of Anambra State Secretariat, Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

An eyewitness said that the fire outbreak affected the officer of a director in the head of service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the  fire outbreak, the Police Public Relations Officer  PPRO SP Haruna Mohammed said that on  the 21/12/2019 at about 9:pm, there was a fire outbreak at  the State Secretariat Complex Amawbia, Awka South LGA affecting the office of a director in the office of the Head of service.

According to him, following a distress call, Police patrol teams led by  the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations DCP Abdulaziz Obansa rushed to the scene and alerted the fire service department who responded immediately and put off the fire.

He said  cause of fire  and value  of property destroyed  are to  be ascertained.

The police image maker also said there was no loss of life in the fire incident.

He also said the state Commissioner of Police John Abang has ordered for an investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.