Anambra Commissioner of Police orders arrest of unmarked vehicles

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, John Abang has ordered the arrest and prosecution of persons using unmarked and masked vehicle number plates without authorization in the state.

The Commissioner also ordered the arrest of any Security personnel found escorting his principal with an unmarked or covered vehicle number plates.

The Police spokesman in the state, Haruna Mohammed, in a statement made available in Awka on Saturday, said information at the disposal of the Command revealed that unauthorized persons in the State were using unmarked vehicles or vehicles with covered plate numbers to perpetrate crimes in the State in order to avoid being detected by the law enforcement agencies.

According to Mohemmed, such acts were not only unlawful but also constitute serious security threats to the Public.

He said if such act was left unchecked, it could jeopardize the efforts of the Police towards ensuring security in the State.

