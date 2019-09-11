Anambra: Chidoka looses at tribunal

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra state, on Wednesday upheld the election of House of Reps member representing Idemili North/ South Federal Constituency of Anambra state, Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Hon. Obinna Chidoka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had dragged Ibezi to the tribunal seeking the nullification of his election on the ground of multiple voting, non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

He also pleaded that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ought not to have conducted the supplementary election, having conducted a peaceful election in the areas where he won.

According to the judgement read by two judges of panel three, Justice R. Irele Ifijeh and Justice O.O. Odubanjo, the tribunal held that the petitioner was unable to establish that results he presented before the tribunal was generated during the election.

The tribunal also held that the petitioner could not identify the source of the results presented before the tribunal.

Ruling, the tribunal held that INEC has the power to conduct supplementary election where the election was inclusive.

It held that since the petitioner could not establish where he got the results presented before it and that it is not the duty of the tribunal to go into vogue to find out the source of the results.

The tribunal said that the petitioner having failed woefully to establish his case beyond reasonable doubt for the tribunal to nullify the election, saying the petition is hereby dismissed.

