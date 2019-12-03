Anambra Assembly urges Police to arrest perpetrators of Oraifite killings

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday urged the state’s Commissioner of Police, John Abang, to bring to justice the perpetrators of the heinous crime at Ifite Village in Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area of the state.

Moving a motion under a matter of urgent public importance, member representing Ekwusigo Constituency, Mr Onyebuchi Offor, drew the attention of the House to the ugly incident.

According to him, during the burial of Mr John Okafor last Saturday in the area, two unknown cult groups had fracas which necessitated the Police to invite them for explanation and subsequently the two cult groups declined to honour the invitation.

Offor said the Police came to find out from the groups what happened and on getting to where the boys were, the boys opened fire on them.

He stated that many houses and shops were burnt while the area had been deserted.

The Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, while commiserating with the people of the area over the ugly incident, assured the people that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the House has urged various governments and legislative institutions in the country to formulate policies and legislation that would give physically challenged persons a better life.

The Speaker gave the charge while felicitating with physically challenged persons as they join their counterparts all over the world to mark their International Day.

Okafor encouraged the physically challenged persons to live above all forms of discrimination and stigmatization and utilize their God-given talents to improve their well-being.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App