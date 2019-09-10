Anambra: Anglican Church evicts NYSC from orientation camp

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anglican Church Communion has evicted the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, from its facility at Umunya, Uyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, as it commences work on the parade ground.

The church, the owner of facility on which NYSC had been holding its orientation camp in the last 28 years since creation of Anambra State, has decided to take possession of its property from the scheme.

Speaking to Daily Trust during closing ceremony of the 2019 NYSC 2019 Batch B stream II yesterday at its temporary Umunya site, the NYSC State coordinator, Mr. Kehinde Aremu said the owner of facility at Umunya will commence excavation and earthworks on the facility next day.

“My Lord Bishop of the Niger Anglican Communion has not only made the camp site available to us, but suspended the commencement of work until the end of the course. Needless to say that the excavation and earthwork that will commence on this parade ground in next few days spells final unavailability of Progressives Secondary School Umunya for orientation camp purpose from henceforth.

“As NYSC, we bid farewell to Umunya Orientation camp,” he said.

He appealed to the state governor, chief Willie Obiano to ensure that the state NYSC move to its permanent site for its next orientation programme as it had no place for camping.

Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano has assured that he would officially hand over the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Umuawulu/Mbaukwu to the scheme management next month.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu at the closing ceremony, said he would officially hand over the ultra modern orientation camp to NYSC as part of activities marking this year’s Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

The governor hinted that the perimeter fencing had already been completed, while the interior and exterior painting of the buildings had commenced.

