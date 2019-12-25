Anambra airport will be ready in 15 months — APGA national chair

ADVERTISEMENT

The National chairman of the All Progressive Ground Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has given an assurance that Anambra State International airport, Imueri, will be completed in the next 15 months. Oye gave the assurance yesterday during an empowerment programme organised by Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Nnamdi Okafor, where over 500 people received various items in Awka, Anambra state.

The APGA national chairman said that the airport would be bigger than Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the airport would be 3.8 kilometres and bigger than Lagos airport which is 3 kilometres.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The tarmac will be better than Chicago Airport in America,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App