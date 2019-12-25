Anambra airport will be ready in 15 months — APGA national chair

  1. Home
The National chairman of the All Progressive Ground Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has given an assurance that Anambra State International airport, Imueri, will be completed in the next 15 months. Oye gave the assurance  yesterday during an empowerment programme organised by Majority Leader of the State House  of Assembly, Nnamdi Okafor, where  over 500 people received various items in Awka, Anambra state.

The APGA national chairman said that the airport would be bigger than Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos.

According to him, the airport would be 3.8 kilometres and bigger than Lagos airport which is 3 kilometres.

“The tarmac will be better than Chicago Airport in America,” he said.

