Anambra 2021: Transcorp President, Ozigbo joins guber race

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (TRANSCORP), Mr Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, has declared his intention to contest the Anambra governorship election under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) come 2021.

Declaring his intention at the weekend to his ward members at Amesi ward in Aguata local government area, he appealed for support from members to actualize his dream of becoming the next governor of Anambra state.

According to him, he would replicate his success stories in Transcorp in Anambra state, if he becomes the governor by 2021.

“In eight years, I turned Transcorp into one of the best in the hospitality industry in Africa for five consecutive years,” he said.

He vowed to galvanize Anambra billionaires for the common good of the state, if given the opportunity to govern the state.

He assured his ward members that if elected, he would make them proud as his antecedents were great testimony for the good of the people of Amesi, Aguata, Anambra South senatorial zone and the state at large.

He expressed confidence that his candidacy would not be an imposition rather a consensus as a bridge builder.

The PDP chairman of Amesi ward, Afam Okpalauzegbu, appealed to Amesi and Aguata people to support Ozigbo in order to actualize his dream of serving Anambra people as Governor.

