Anambra 2021: Ohaneze urges parties to pick candidates from Anambra South

Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Anambra chapter has urged all political parties participating in 2021 state’s governorship election to pick their candidates from Southern senatorial district.

According to the Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, respecting the existing zoning formula which has produced many governors including the present one was the best way to sustaining peace already in the state and reduce high cost of elections.

The Ohaneze through its state chairman, Mr. Damain Okeke-Ogene made the call at a ceremony to mark the third anniversary of the present officers of the organization held at Nakan, Orumba North local government area.

Ogene said, if all political parties pick their candidates from Anambra South, it would further consolidate the gains of zoning

formula as a permanent policy in Anambra political system.

He called on the governor Willie Obiano to support the policy as a beneficiary of the arrangement to peacefully produce the next governor from Anambra South.

“We have no doubt that governor Obiano as beneficiary of the arrangement will support the shift of power to Anambra South

senatorial district,” he said.

According to Ogene, zoning arrangement has brought stability to the political system of the state and has equally reduced cost of

elections, especially when compared to what is happening in other states of the federation.

He said the zoning has the support of the traditional rulers, women and youth organizations as well as town unions in the state and must be sustained .

“With the victory of Governor Willie Obiano in the November 2017 governorship election, Anambra North has taken its eight years slot. The state is warming up for another gubernatorial election in 2021 and the slot will move to Anambra South for the next uninterrupted eight years,” he stated.

Ogene also disclosed that Anambra state is the most peaceful and politically stable state in the country today following the sustenance

of zoning arrangement advocated by the Ohaneze Anambra state chapter and supported by others stakeholders including state elders council youths and town unions.

Speaking at the forum, the president of Anambra Town Unions Mr. Alex Onukwuwe said that the zoning formula must be sustained to avoid the battle and tensions associated with elections in the state.

“Anambra state can never be at war again, it should be shared for the good of the people of the state. It should be turn – by- turn, no more political war in the state again,” he said

