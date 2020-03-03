Anambra 2021: I’m still in governorship race – Oseloka

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governorship candidate under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state, Obaze Oseloka, has said he’s still in the race for the seat in 2021.

Oseloka, who spoke to journalists in Awka on Tuesday, said he has always been in the race since 2017.

“Since 2017, I have been in the race; I remain in the race and will always be in the race because I have been proactively engaged in the process of engendering purposeful leadership and sustainable development in Anambra state.

“I remain painfully conscious of Anambra’s need for a skilled leader that is committed to redirecting the state towards sustainable development and greatness.

“I am also mindful that Anambra has experienced huge missed opportunities and loss of time, financial and material resources; that needs redress urgently” he stated.

He debunked factionalization of PDP in the state, saying the party is united with one party chairman, in person of Ndubuisi Nwobu.

He, however, admitted that there were people who had created problems in the party’s constitution in the past.

According to him, the era of mercantile politics is gone in Anambra state.

He also disclosed that the party is only due for Congress in 2021, after the governorship election, noting that that is only time to change the party’s leadership in the state.

On why he is contesting, he said: “Zoning is a red herring, since it is party based. And what is applicable is what the party constitution says. If the operative words here are ‘throw open,’ it presupposes that the party is jettisoning its extant zoning policy, which is not in the case. As far as I know, PDP is not into zoning.”

