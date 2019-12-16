Anambra 2021: Group urges Soludo to contest for governor

ADVERTISEMENT

A group known as Anambra Demand for Soludo has urged the former Central Bank Governor Chukwuma Soludo to contest for the 2021 Anambra governorship elections.

The group made the call at the weekend during its stakeholders meeting held in Awka Anambra state capital.

The convener of the meeting, Peter Nnamdi, who spoke through an All Progressives Ground Alliance (APGA) chieftain, chief Jude Emecheta said that Soludo is the only person for now that can leader the state to greater height.

” Anambra demands that Prof Soludo should accept to serve as governor of the state. There is something special about him that made president Mohammed Buhari to pick Soludo be among his economic team,even when he is not a member of All Progressives Congress (APC). We should beg him to come out and do those things that other people saw in him for the state. He is the best person to replace Willie Obiano in the government house,” he said.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the meeting, Jude Emecheta said that the Anambrarians are seriously rooting for Soludo to become the governor of the state given his track record in education and economic development and others.

“We have checked the people coming out to become governor in 2021, but nobody is comparable to Soludo. He is the best among the people indicating interest to lead the state. People say he does not give out money, but I have seen him making donations and helping the needy in the society, only that he is the kind of person that doesn’t makes noise about his charity. He is not a flamboyant person,” he said.

