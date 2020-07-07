An open letter to Governor Zulum

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir, congratulations on your successful one year in office as seventh dramatically elected governor of Borno State and also prayer for a successful tenure in office.

I write in respect of the non-payment of our annual leave allowance which is long overdue. This allowance is the only benefit most workers get from the government, apart from monthly salaries.

Presently, Borno State workers have not been paid two years annual leave grant, plus one month salary. Workers in Borno State are very worried about this situation, though the leadership of the labour congress is silent on it.

Sir, considering the support and loyalty the workers are giving to your administration, there is need to motivate them by paying their entitlements timeously. We hope the state government will respond positively to the yearning and aspiration of the workers.

Mohammed Bukar, Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri

