Amputee Corps member to get automatic Job – NYSC DG

The Director General, National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, Brig. General Shuaibu Ibrahim has promised automatic Job, two limbs and other assistance to Nurudeen Tahir, a Corps member who lost his second hand in auto crash shortly after passing out of camp in Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

The DG made the promise when he visited Nurudeen Tahir and other Corp members at the Federal Medical center, Jalingo where Tahir and other Corp members involved in the accident were admitted.

He said contact had been made abroad for the best limbs for Nurudeen which will enable him write and do other things.

The NYSC in Taraba had earlier posted Nurudeen to Kano because he had only one hand but the courageous Nurudeen insisted that he will serve in Taraba and requested to be posted to Mambilla plateau.

It was shortly after passing out from the orientation camp and traveling to Gembu along with 18 other Corp members that the vehicle conveying them had an head on collision with another vehicle few meters from the camp.

The DG, who was accompanied by the State coordinator, Mrs Florence Yahatuah and medical Director of the center, Dr Inusa Wiza, said Nurudeen is a committed Nigerian who, despite his incapacitation, opted to serve his country outside his comfort zone.

He said NYSC would do everything possible to make sure Nurudeen is provided with best care.

Also speaking, the Medical Director of the Center said Nurudeen required counseling, rehabilitation and support to enable him face the challenges of life ahead because of his situation.

