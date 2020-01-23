Amotekun, others vote of no confidence on Buhari — PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party yesterday alleged that the southwest security initiative, codenamed Amotekun and such security apparatus in other parts of the country were a direct vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of security in the country.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement after a meeting of the party’s NWC on national security, said: “Government’s failure” to take a decisive step to stem the escalated wave of killings by insurgents and marauders was condemnable.

The party said the “refusal” to rejig the security high command and a lack of commitment to track down and prosecute “even confessed perpetrators” of mindless killings are all pointers that the Buhari-led APC administration cannot guarantee the security of lives and property in the country.

The PDP also alleged that the “failure” of the federal government to prosecute the war against acts of terrorism beyond lip service and condolence statements was emboldening killings.

