Amotekun: Massive protest at Ojota

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Yoruba socio-Cultural group, the Odua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) as well as those from the Yoruba World Congress (YWC) and the supporters of Amotekun, a security outfit organized by the South-West Governors, on Tuesday staged a massive protest at Ojota over plans by the federal government to outlaw the outfit.

As early as 7:00am armed mobile policemen, took over the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, venue of the protest code-named “Amotekun Solidarity Walk” .

The walk was called at the instance of the Yoruba World Congress (YWC). It is expected that the walk would take place in all the six South-West states comprising Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.

Following the takeover of the venue of the protest by the police, the protesters took to the streets of Ojota to stage the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Our correspondent, who was at the venue reports that there was the deployment of heavily armed policemen in the area to ensure that the protest did not hold.

One of the leaders of the group is currently in talk with police while people hang around the venue.

….Detail later

Related

Download Daily Trust News App