Amotekun has come to stay – Akeredolu

Ondo state governor and chairman, South West Governors Forum, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday said the Western Nigeria Security Network popularly called ‘Operation Amotekun’ has come to stay inspite of pressure by the federal government.

Addressing members of the Yoruba World Congress (YWC) comprising of different pressure groups during a solidarity rally organised by the group in Akure, Governor Akeredolu said the six governors of the South West region have resolved not to bow to pressure from any quarter on the new security outfit.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale, said “we are not ready to abandon our people. We shall stand by the people of the Yoruba race, notwithstanding the pressure.”

He declared that no challenge from any individual or government agency would make the governors of the South West to succumb on Operation Amotekun.

“I am assuring the entire Yoruba people and the whole world that Operation Amotekun has come to stay. This is not an alternative to Police or any of the recognized security agencies in the country,” Akeredolu said.

He assured that the Amotekun security outfit will collaborate with the police and other security agencies in the task of securing the people of the South West region.

Also speaking, YWC coordinator in the state, Mr Kola Ogunlakaka said police officers in the country are not enough to secure the people, hence the need for Operation Amotekun.

He appealed to the Federal Government to allow the new security outfit to operate in the interest of peace and togetherness.

