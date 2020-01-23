Amotekun: Bring back Bakasi Boys, Ohanaeze Youth urge South-East governors

ADVERTISEMENT

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide on Thursday asked governors of south east forum led by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state to reinstate the famous “BAKASSI BOYS” as the region security outfit.

The group call came following the proposed plan for regional policing which culminated in the launch of Amotekun by governors of South West.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and the Secretary, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and was made available to Daily Trust.

Mazi Isigusoro insisted that the reinstatement of disengaged BAKASSI BOYS would make the region the most secure in the six geopolitical zones in the country.

“Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide want to use this medium to appeal to governors of the South East forum to reinstate the proscribed BAKASSI BOYS vigilant group as our own security outfit.

“This is as a result of the ongoing formation of community policing in other regions of the country, of recent was Amotekun by governors of the South West.

“Again, in the North, the Civilian JTF and Hisbah Police are already there, so ours should not be different. Beside, the return of BAKASSI BOYS will make south east the most secure region in Nigeria,” he explained.

Although, he added that the BAKASSI BOYS which restored sanity in Abia and Anambra state failed because of influence of some politicians and rich individuals.

“But this challenge can be overcome if operational guidelines, adequate funding are made available in partnership with the federal government and Nigerian security operatives supervising their activities.

“The funding should not come from south east governors alone but federal government as well. Also, security operatives should always monitor and supervise their activities”, he noted.

