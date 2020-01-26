Amotekun: Bakare calls for new approach to tackling national insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly known as The Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor ‘Tunde Bakare, on Sunday said the agitation for regional security outfits by various regions of the country underlies the fact that Nigeria needs a new approach to national, regional and local security.

Speaking on the debate over the recent establishment of the South-West security outfit, Amotekun, he said the development is commendable.

Delivering an address at the church today, the Cleric however observed that the trend towards regional security outfits is an indication that Nigeria needs to revisit its national foundations and renegotiate them in order to have a more perfect union.

Bakare also charged the government at all levels to address the challenge of youth unemployment, saying engaging the army of unemployed youths in the country would go a long way in solving the insecurity challenge Nigeria faces.

He lauded the agreement reached by the Federal Government and the South-West Governors over the Amotekun imbroglio, saying the legal framework being proposed should address “the questions of the appropriate security architecture, including the recruitment, screening, training and deployment procedures, as well as seamless tactical operations between the outfit on the one hand, and the conventional federal police commissions in the South-West states on the other hand.”

He called for a “holistic, systematic and collaborative approach to national security reforms” which would bring the diverse interest groups and stakeholders to the dialogue table.

