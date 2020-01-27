Amotekun: Bakare calls for new approach to national security

ADVERTISEMENT

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly known as The Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday said the agitation for regional security outfits by various regions of the country underlies the fact that Nigeria needs a new approach to national, regional and local security.

Delivering an address at the church yesterday, the cleric observed that the trend towards regional security is an indication that Nigeria needs to revisit and renegotiate its national foundation in order to have a more perfect union.

Bakare also charged governments at all levels to address the challenge of youth unemployment, saying engaging the army of unemployed youths in the country would go a long way in solving the insecurity challenge.

He lauded the agreement reached by the federal government and the South-West governors over the Amotekun issue, saying the legal framework being proposed should address “the questions of the appropriate security architecture, including the recruitment, screening, training and deployment procedures, as well as seamless tactical operations between the outfit on the one hand, and the conventional federal police commissions in the South-West states on the other hand.”

He called for a holistic, systematic and collaborative approach to national security reforms, saying “this will not only address separate regional efforts but provide the platform to work out lasting foundational solutions to national, regional and local security challenges.”

