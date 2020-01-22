AMOTEKUN: 7 things Tinubu said about Southwest security outfit

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has finally made a comment on the establishment of the Southwest regional security outfit, Amotekun, after ample pressure.

There have been worries in the Southwest over the silence of the political powerhouse of the region since the issue of Amotekun came up.

Amotekun was launched by six governors of the Southwest under the Western Nigeria Governors’ Forum (WNGF) penultimate week to tackle the rising insecurity in the region.

But the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami declared the outfit as illegal.

And Tinubi is now calling for dialogue in resolving the controversy over the initiative.

Below are five main things Tinubu said in the statement he released:

1. The APC leader is calling for private discussion between the Governors of the Southwest and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami, over Amotekun.

2. According to him, the foundation of the country had not been put at risk with the Southwest regional security outfit launched by the governors of the zone.

3. He, however, said that the foundation of the country could be broken by what he called the dangerous rhetoric of those who should know better, saying “those claiming that this limited, inoffensive addition to security threatens the Republic have taken themselves upon a madcap excursion.”

4. Tinubu also said those claiming that the Federal Government seeks to terribly suppress the Southwest have also lost their compass.

5. He said most of those who favour Amotekun have the vaguest notion about it. “They know few details yet vigorously attribute to its opponents the most negative intentions.”

6. Tinubu also hit out at those who oppose Amotekun, saying “they are equally ignorant of its provisions. They oppose the initiative not on its merits but merely because it was proposed by their political opponents or because they don’t see an avenue for personal gain from it.”

7. He said “What lies before us is but a step in the evolution of our federalism. This is an opportunity to more clearly define that federalism; but one cannot attain this better, more functional definition through overblown, emotional language. Objectivity and calmness are required.”

