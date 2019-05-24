Amosun, Police, APC bicker ahead of May 29 inauguration in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Outgoing Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and the State’s Police Command are bickering over alleged plot to disrupt May 29 inauguration of the Governor – elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The Caretaker of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has equally called out Amosun’s government over alleged blockade of entrance of MKO Abiola International Stadium and June 12 Cultural Centre, both in Kuto, Abeokuta, respectively which are the venues of inauguration lecture and swear in ceremony.

Daily Trust recalls that Ogun Police Command in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi alleged that “some unscrupulous elements” are orchestrating rallies, processions and assemblies in public places aimed at heating up the State before inauguration.

To this end, Oyeyemi said the State’s Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has put in place a robust security arrangement aimed at “checkmating such trouble makers and other criminally-minded persons, including miscreants and disgruntled elements.”

Besides, the Publicity Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye in a terse statement circulated in the social media, alleged that Amosun blocked the road leading the venue of inauguration lecture and the swear in, “under the pretext of road construction.”

But Amosun in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Rotimi Durojaiye described the allegations as unfounded and unsavory.

The Governor explained that thee Contractors handling the construction on the projects along Kuto are tidying up the axis “to ensure more comfortable motoring experience for members of the public who will receive President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, and by implication to make attendance at the inauguration programme more convenient.”

Speaking on Police allegation, the Governor said “As for the phantom disruption tale, we have engaged the Police authorities to stress the real danger in dishing out manifestly untrue, unproven and de-marketing statements to the public. We have received assurances that no one will become a tool in the hands of the Fifth Columnists who do not wish Ogun State well.”

