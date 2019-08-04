‘Amosun plunged Ogun education sector into crisis’

ADVERTISEMENT

Students in Ogun State have blamed the immediate-past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for allegedly plunging the state’s education into crisis.

They also accused Amosun, who represents Ogun Central at the Senate, of not paying bursary to indigenous students of the state while in office.

A statement issued by a faction of the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), which was jointly signed by its president and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Saka Azeez, blamed Amosun over academic crisis at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), following upgrading of the polytechnic into a university status.

Our correspondent reports that Governor Dapo Abiodun had reversed MAPOLY to status quo with its full academic activities restored.

The students, however, declared their support for the education policies of Abiodun-led government, including the planned state of emergency in the education sector.

They demanded payment of bursary to indigenous students, disbursement of scholarship and supporting the skill acquisition programme of the association.

