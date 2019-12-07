Amosun mourns Titi Ajanaku, says she was a trailblazer

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun, on Saturday mourned the first Local Government Chairperson, Mrs Titilayo Ajanaku, describing her as a trailblazer who fought for women emancipation in Nigeria.

Amosun accompanied by former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Sarafa Tunji Ishola, and other aides, paid a condolence visit to Ajanaku’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Saturday.

Ajanaku, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 73.

The former governor in a condolence letter presented to the family, paid glowing tributes to the former Presidential Adviser on Women Affairs, who he noted, had served meritoriously as a nurse, counselor, religious leader and politician.

According to him, Ajanaku has demonstrated the fact that the womenfolk could play a major role in the nation-building.

He said “I am deeply touched that our dear state has lost an illustrious daughter and a trailblazer. She will be remembered for the landmark achievements she attained in her profession as a nurse, counselor, and in public service and religious affairs.

“As a politician per excellence, it is on record that she was the first female woman to be elected as Chairman of the then Abeokuta Local Government Area of our dear state in 1987. And she later served meritoriously as Special Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“In all these, Chief (Mrs) Ajanaku has demonstrated the fact that our womenfolk can play a major role in nation building. Indeed, her strong passion for the emancipation of women was exemplary.”

