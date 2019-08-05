‘Amosun left N18.3bn in Ogun treasury’

ADVERTISEMENT

Adewale Oshinowo, the Finance Commissioner under former Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s regime, has said the government left N18.3 billion in the state treasury as inherited by the incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Oshinowo’s comment followed Abiodun’s recent position that he inherited “almost empty treasury” upon assumption of office and he had to borrow N7billion from commercial banks to pay May salary to the workers.

But Adewale in a statement on Monday said the amount inherited by Abiodun’s government comprises of N5.735 billion from the Federation Account (FAAC/JAAC), N2.483 billion from the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and N10.6 billion refunds for Pay As You Earn (PAYE).

The former commissioner who described Abiodun’s position as nothing but falsehood insisted that the governor does not need to borrow loan from banks to pay salaries when the inherited money is still intact in the state’s treasury.

He said the loan process was not in accordance with the law, adding that the State Executive Council and the Federal Ministry of Finance and Debt Management Office were not carried along.

Oshinowo demanded that Abiodun should explain the reasons and motives behind the N7 billion loan he claimed to have obtained on 30 May, 2019 with undisclosed interest rates.

