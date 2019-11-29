Amosun disowns poster on 2023 presidential ambition

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun, has dissociated himself from a poster which has gone viral suggesting he has 2023 presidential ambition, saying “it is nothing but sheer distraction.”

A statement from his media office signed by Bola Adeyemi quoted the immediate past governor of Ogun State as saying that his hands were full and that “he’s committed to working with fellow patriots on how best to move our nation forward by supporting and working with President Buhari.”

“It definitely belies logic that such a move would be my preoccupation or in any way linked to me, when indeed I have not spent a year in my current assignment as the senator representing Ogun Central District.

“It goes without saying that anyone nursing a presidential ambition at a time President Muhammadu Buhari has just begun to consolidate on the successes of his first term, is not only an enemy of the Nigerian State, but clearly does not desire any good for Mr President.

“The poster and any of such publication is nothing but sheer distraction. There is a time for everything. The time to address 2023 is clearly not anywhere close,” the statement partly read.

