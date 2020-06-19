Amobi to complete tenure at NBET, as new MD waits

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Marilyn Amobi remains in office as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) waiting for her tenure to elapse on July 24, 20 to handover to the new and substantive Managing Director, Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, Daily Trust reports.

Sources at the agency confirmed this to our reporter, saying she has about one month in office after declining to proceed on a terminal leave.

NBET is an intermediary between the Generation Companies (GenCos) and the Distribution Companies (DisCos), bridging energy payment to sustain power generation and supply.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman had this week announced the appointment of Dr. Ewelukwa as substantive MD of NBET by President Muhammadu Buhari. Dr. Amobi ought to have proceeded on terminal leave on handing over to the substantive MD.

However, a memo from the federal ministry of finance said Amobi would serve out her tenure but should hand over to Dr. Ewelukwa after her tenure ends on July 24, four weeks from now.

The leadership of Dr. Amobi had been enmeshed in controversy both with staff of NBET and stakeholders in the power sector. After she was reinstated earlier this year, the agency was transferred to the ministry of finance.

However, the fresh correspondence conveying the appointment of Dr. Ewelukwa returned the ministry to the purview of the Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman while Zainab Ahmed, the Finance Minister, remains chairperson of the recently constituted NBET board.

