Amnesty Programme to train ex-militants on leadership

The coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, says plans are underway to enrol leaders of Niger Delta ex-agitators to in leadership training within Nigeria or outside.

Dokubo, according to a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Murphy Ganagana, disclosed this in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday while meeting with 170 leaders of ex-agitators enlisted in the phase three of the Amnesty Programme.

Dokubo noted that the training was necessary to equip them with knowledge and skills on how to manage their followers and empower them to undertake entrepreneurship initiatives that would positively impact on the Niger Delta.

He said: “I’ve thought about leadership training and there was a time they sent people to South Africa. I told the phase two leaders I met here (Uyo) that we would design a programme for leadership training. If you don’t have training, how can you lead your people? It is not about stipends, it how you can acquire knowledge. This knowledge will not be confined to Amnesty, you can also get somewhere.

“So, training is very essential; I will create a programme where leaders will go. I will get a list of all the leaders so that we can send them for training in batches. We can’t send all at the same time. It is for your own strength and leadership”.

Dokubo asked the ex-agitators to shun violence and work in harmony to deepen peace in the Niger Delta region in order to enhance development.

“There are ways of addressing issues. Amnesty means that you’ve given up violence and you’ve adopted a peace-making process to resolve issues that afflict our people.

That’s what it is. So, somebody who has laid down his arms should not even resort to conflict again because you have accepted the rule of the Federal Government”.

The national secretary of the Forum of Phase Three Leaders of Ex-Niger Delta Agitators, Tam Odogwu, expressed optimism that the interactive sessions with critical stakeholders in Niger Delta initiated by Dokubo would deepen peace in the region.

