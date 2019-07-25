Amnesty Office sponsors 458 for vocational training

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 458 beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme have commenced vocational training to acquire various skills.

The training conducted by specialized partners in Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Ondo, Imo and Rivers states, will last between six to nine months, the amnesty office said in a statement yesterday.

This is just as 32 beneficiaries trained in tailoring and fashion design at the Balamere Fashion House in Epe, Lagos State, graduated yesterday.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) in the Amnesty Office, Murphy Ganagana, some other beneficiaries currently in training are expected to graduate soon, the office said.

The beneficiaries, it was learnt, are being trained in tailoring and fashion design; installation and maintenance of tricycles, transformer repairs and maintenance, shoe making, as well as fish farming.

Among them are 200 beneficiaries who commenced nine-month training in transformer repairs and maintenance in July 3, 2019, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and are expected to graduate April, next year.

