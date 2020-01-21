Amnesty International reacts to Killing of Rev Andimi by terrorists

ADVERTISEMENT

Amnesty International has condemned the killing of Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram terrorists, saying the situation “is appalling.”

Responding to the murder of the cleric by Boko Haram, Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, in a statement said: “Amnesty International is appalled by reports that Reverend Lawan Andimi, the chairman of a local chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), was killed by Boko Haram yesterday.

“With this horrific murder, and an increasing number of attacks in recent weeks, Boko Haram has again shown its brazen disregard for the sanctity of life. These deplorable crimes must not go unpunished.

“It is appalling that Boko Haram followed up the killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi on Monday with an attack on his village – in Chibok local government Borno state.

Amnesty International, reminded the terrorists that targeting civilians is a crime under international law.

“Boko Haram must immediately stop its attacks on civilians. All those responsible for war crimes and other human rights violations and abuses in Nigeria must be brought to justice in a fair trial.”

It called on the Nigerian authorities to re-double their efforts to rescue the hundreds of civilians still detained by Boko Haram.

Since December last year, Boko Haram has been escalating attacks on civilians, commuters, infrastructure and humanitarian facilities across northeast.

Reverend Andimi was abducted by Boko Haram when they attacked Michika in Adamawa State northeast Nigeria on 3 January 2020 during new year celebrations.

Initially, he was declared missing but he later appeared in a video released by Boko Haram on 5 January, in which he pleaded with authorities to secure his release.

Michaka has been repeatedly attacked by Boko Haram.

