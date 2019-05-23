Amnesty: CSO urges N/Assembly, EFCC to investigate Dokubo over security votes

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger Delta Transformation Forum (NDTF) has urged the National Assembly (NASS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other law enforcement agencies of government to probe the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo, for alleged corrupt activities.

President of the forum, Mr. Joel Osborne, at a protest rally on Thursday at the entrance of the National Assembly in Abuja alleged that Prof. Dokubo is lobbying some National Assembly members and other enforcement agencies to see that the case of mismanagement and corruption leveled against him is swept under the carpet.

“We know that President Muhammadu Buhari is an ardent fighter of corruption, for that very reason, we have come to register our displeasure that grand corruption is endemic in the Amnesty office. As concerned Niger Deltans, we want transparency in the spending and allocation of our oil money; Charles Dokubo is doing the opposite.”

“The Amnesty office is meant to empower the young people in the creeks of the Niger Delta, however, it has become a personal business of Mr. Charles Dokubo to empower himself and his cronies. The N400m security vote that comes to the office monthly has been usurped by him for personal use and not for the benefit of the Niger Delta people,” Osborne said.

He lamented that some persons go to the amnesty office to collect and illegally buy contracts, which he said is not acceptable by the standard of the current administration’s stance on corruption.

He said, “Also, the third phase of the aggrieved militants settlement has been fraught with corruption because some 40 persons went to see Charles Dokubo to solicit on behalf of the entire third phase to collect N130million. This illegal fund is meant to create confusion and chaos among the Niger Delta youths.”

”We have registered our complaint by writing to the National Assembly and the EFCC, and have received a positive assurance that they will look into it.”

