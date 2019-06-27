Ammunition: Arrest Amosun, NDF tells Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has called for the immediate arrest of former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for alleged arms stockpiling.

Meanwhile Amosun yesterday said his government legitimately purchased the 13 units of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 1000 units of AK 47 rifles, two million rounds of ammunition,1000 units of bullet proof vests and 500 bullet proof helmets and other security communication gadgets.

Amosun, in a statement by his spokesman, Rotimi Durojaiye, said his administration got the approval from the Office of the National Security Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Reacting to the shocking development, NDF said the governor should be picked up and prosecuted for sponsoring unrest.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, Bolaji Abdukadir, Secretary General of NDF also called on other Nigerian governors who are still habouring criminals and weapons to submit same immediately .

“The National Democratic Front (NDF) is eager for the federal government to get to the bottom of the weapon cache found with Amosun. It is pertinent to find out how he was able to ship such large consignment into the country without being found out, which could also suggest that there could be a company secretly manufacturing death in the country. The investigation must unveil the extent of collusion in the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigerian Custom Service, if any. It is not likely that such large consignment could have been ferried around without the knowledge of these law enforcement agents. Where they are able to prove that they were unaware then a case of dereliction of duty must be opened against them,” the group said.

The group added that proliferation of light weapons is in part responsible for the security breaches across the country.

“NDF is therefore demanding that the Federal Government immediately order that Senator Ibikunle Amosun be taken into custody for further investigation. The federal government must expand the investigation to include other states where the governor or former governor has been named as sponsoring militias or militants while such individuals are asked to surrender all the arms and ammunition in their warehouses and armouries. It is our humble view that this should be treated as a national emergency and if it becomes expedient that a state of emergency is declared to counter this threat so be it, the affected states should be placed under lock-down until all illicit firearms are mopped up and recovered,” it added.

