JUST IN: U.S. court discharges NNPC of $2.7bn debt to ESSO
  3. Amirul Hajj: Sokoto lost one pilgrim in 2019 Hajj
Amirul Hajj: Sokoto lost one pilgrim in 2019 Hajj

By Agency report Published Date
FILE PHOTO: Pilgrims

Alhaji Mannir Dan’iya, Leader of Sokoto State Pilgrims (Amirul Hajj) has said only one pilgrim died out of the 3,496 pilgrims who performed Hajj during 2019 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Dan’iya, who is also State Deputy Governor, disclosed this in a statement signed by his media aide, Malam Aminu Abubakar, and issued to journalists on Sunday in Sokoto.

“Out of the entire pilgrims from Sokoto State, we lost only an elderly woman in Madina due to severe ailment and she was buried in the holy city of Madina,’’ Dan’iya said.

He said that the last batch of 235 Pilgrims arrived in Sokoto on Saturday while describing the just concluded 2019 Hajj as hitch-free and successful.

“Since July 21 this year when Governor Aminu Tambuwal inaugurated the first flight, the exercise continued and recorded maximum success as all 3,496 Pilgrims were airlifted to the Holy land.

“The pilgrims first visited Madina, the city of Prophet Muhammad where they offered ritual visitations of historic sites before the commencement of the Hajj,’’ Dan’iya said.

He said that the Governor, through the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, made befitting arrangement for hotels for pilgrims near the Holy Ka’abah to ease transportation and performance of their religious rites.

Dan’iya also lauded Governor Tambuwal’s Sallah Gift of N24,000 to each pilgrim, totaling over N80million.

“This is in addition to three free meals and free medical care offered to the pilgrims since their arrival in the Holy land,’’ he said. (NAN)

