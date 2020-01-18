America’s Hulu orders adaptation of Okorafor’s ‘Binti’

ADVERTISEMENT

American network Hulu has handed out a script order for an adaptation of the three-part, African futuristic novella ‘Binti’ written by Nnedi Okorafor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Okorafor will co-write the script alongside Stacy Osei-Kuffour (writer of the movie ‘Watchmen’) for Media Res.

‘Binti’ is a science fiction novella published in 2015 by Tor.com, the first in Okorafor’s ‘Binti’ series. It has won multiple literary awards, including the 2016 Hugo Award for Best Novella and the 2016 Nebula Award for the same category. It is set in a technologically and socially advanced future. It tells the story of a brilliant and rebellious young woman who is destined to lead her community in Africa. But when she’s admitted to the most prestigious academy in the galaxy, she chooses a different path and, rejecting her family’s wishes, leaves her community behind in favor of the starry skies.

Michael Ellenberg will exec produce alongside Osei-Kuffour and Okorafor. Media Res senior vp TV Dani Gorin will co-executive produce.

Media Res’ current TV slate also includes Apple’s ‘Pachinko’ and the untitled Brie Larson drama for the tech giant.

Okorafor is a United States-born Nigerian known for novels such as ‘Who Fears Death’, ‘Zahrah the Windseeker’, ‘Akata Witch’,

