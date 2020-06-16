Americans ‘selfish’ to go ahead with US Open — Kyrgios

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Nick Kyrgios says the United States Tennis Association is being “selfish” by pressing ahead with the U.S. Open on its original dates from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Multiple media reports on Monday said the USTA would confirm the Grand Slam tournament would go ahead without fans. Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty and Simona Halep have all indicated they would have concerns about playing the tournament under the health protocol designed to keep them safe.

“People that live in the U.S. of course are pushing (for) the Open to go ahead ‘Selfish’,” the world number 40 posted on Twitter.

