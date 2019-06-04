AMCON: 350 persons owe 80% of our N5trn debt

ADVERTISEMENT

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has said it is seeking better ways to recover its huge outstanding debt of over N5 trillion, 80 per cent of which is owed by just 350 individuals in the country.

While proffering solutions to recovering the debt, leading jurists urged the management of AMCON to explore the opportunities offered by Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) centres established by the Federal High Court.

Speaking in Abuja at the weekend, jurists urged AMCON to refer some of its cases to ADR as that could provide faster ways towards recovery rather than wait endlessly for the courts especially now that the corporation has over 3,000 court cases.

They made the call at the Abuja version of the 2019 Annual Seminar for External Solicitors and Asset Management Partners (AMPs) of AMCON.

In a statement, AMCON Managing Director, Mr. Ahmed Lawan Kuru who was represented at the seminar by Executive Director, Operations, Mr. Aminu Ismail, urged AMCON lawyers to sit up especially in the face of hard fighting obligors.

